Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

Seattle (5-19) won for the first time in more than a month, dating to a 87-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on June 24. The Storm also ended their six-game road losing streak.

CHICAGO — Ezi Magbegor had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Gabby Williams also scored 17 points and the Seattle Storm snapped a franchise-record 10-game losing streak Friday night with an 83-74 win over the Chicago Sky.

Loyd hit a 3-pointer with 8:29 left in the third quarter that gave the Storm the lead for good, then assisted on a 3 by Williams before Williams hit a pull-up jumper that made it 50-42. Kia Nurse made a basket to give Seattle its biggest lead of the game at 73-55 with 8:33 to play.