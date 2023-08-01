Alyssa Thomas secures 5th triple-double of the season, Sun beat the Lynx 79-69

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas had 21 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists for her fifth triple-double of the season and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Minnesota Lynx 79-69 on Tuesday night.

It was Thomas’ ninth career triple-double. Thomas, who also had a triple-double in an 87-83 loss to the Lynx on Sunday, became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in back-to-back games multiple times in a season. She also has more triple-doubles this season than any other WNBA player has in her career.