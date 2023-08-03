Wings beat the Storm 76-65 in showdown between Ogunbowale and Loyd

SEATTLE — Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Satou Sabally added 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 76-65 on Wednesday night.
Ogunbowale scored Dallas’ opening 10 points of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer to make it 52-38. Sabally had a personal 5-0 run to begin the fourth for a 70-55 lead.
Loyd pulled Seattle within 74-65 with 3:08 remaining in the fourth, but the Storm didn’t score again.
Teaira McCowan added 12 points and Natasha Howard grabbed 12 rebounds for Dallas (15-11), which has won seven of its last nine games. Ogunbowale set a franchise record with 341 career made 3-point field goals, passing Deanna ‘Tweety’ Nolan.
Ogunbowale scored 12 points in the first quarter to help build a 22-19 lead. Ogunbowale finished the half with 14 points and McCowan had 10 points as the Wings led 46-33.
Ezi Magbegor added 14 points and nine rebounds for Seattle (6-20). Magbegor become the 14th player to score 1,000 career points in a Storm uniform. Loyd reached 30 points for the eighth time this season.
