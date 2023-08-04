Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams combine for 9 3-pointers, Sky beat the Wings 104-89

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams each scored 25 points, Alanna Smith added 20 and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 104-89 on Friday night to spoil Natasha Howard’s first career triple-double.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

Williams made a career-high five 3-pointers, on just six attempts, and Copper made all four of her 3-pointers. Chicago was 14 of 24 from behind the arc and shot 55% overall in reaching 100-plus points for the second straight game.