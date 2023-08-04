Mystics beat the Sparks 79-77 to snap a 3-game losing streak

Natasha Cloud put Washington ahead 75-67 with 3:28 remaining in the fourth quarter before Los Angeles scored the next six points to get within 75-73. Hawkins ended Washington’s scoring drought on a fast-break layup with 39 seconds left for a four-point lead. After Los Angeles went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Cloud sealed it by making two free throws with 8.1 seconds left.