Aces ease by Wings 104-84 behind A’ja Wilson's 28 points and 14 rebounds

ARLINGTON, Texas — A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces eased past the Dallas Wings 104-84 on Tuesday night.
The Aces shot 51% from the field in the first half, including 11 of 17 from 3-point range. Las Vegas finished 16 of 32 behind the arc with four apiece from Plum, Young and Gray.
Young had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Gray scored 16 points for Las Vegas (25-3). The Aces outrebounded Dallas 45-30.
Satou Sabally led Dallas (15-14) with 21 points. Kalani Brown added 16 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 on 5-of-16 shooting. Natasha Howard scored nine of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports