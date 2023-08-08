Aces ease by Wings 104-84 behind A’ja Wilson's 28 points and 14 rebounds

Las Vegas responded to its lowest-scoring game of the season — a 99-61 loss to New York on Sunday — with a 54-point first half. The Aces scored the opening 16 points of the game and led 54-26 at halftime behind double-digit scoring from Jackie Young (12), Chelsea Gray (13) and Plum (15). Wilson, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, also had nine points and 10 rebounds in the half.