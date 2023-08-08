Wilson has 28 points and 14 rebounds on 27th birthday as Aces rebound from loss with rout of Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas — A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces eased past the Dallas Wings 104-84 on Tuesday night.
The Aces (25-3) shot 51% from the field in the first half, including 11 of 17 from 3-point range. Las Vegas finished 16 of 32 behind the arc with four apiece from Plum, Young and Gray.
Satou Sabally led Dallas (15-14) with 21 points.
LYNX 88, SKY 79
CHICAGO — Napheesa Collier scored 29 points, Jessica Shepard added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Lynx beat the Sky.
Minnesota (14-15) scored the opening seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 72-62 lead. Kayla McBride made a long 2-pointer to extend it to 81-71 and Shepard added a jumper from the free-throw line with 3:01 left for a 12-point advantage.
After a Chicago turnover, Lindsay Allen made two free throws with 23.1 seconds left for an 85-79 lead. Collier added two free throws on Minnesota’s next possession for an eight-point lead.
Kahleah Copper scored 15 of her 23 points in the first half for Chicago (12-16), which had a three-game win streak snapped.
SPARKS 87, FEVER 80
INDIANAPOLIS — Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Layshia Clarendon added 17 points and the Sparks beat the Fever.
Los Angeles (11-18) trailed 71-64 before scoring 15 of the next 17 points, capped by Jasmine Thomas’ wide open 3-pointer from the corner to take a 79-73 lead with 3:17 remaining. Thomas added a baseline jumper with 44.1 seconds left, after her initial shot was blocked, for an 81-76 lead.
Indiana guard Grace Berger was called for a technical foul with 36.1 seconds left and Jordin Canada sealed it with a free throw for a six-point lead.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Aliyah Boston had 18 points and nine rebounds for Indiana (7-22).
