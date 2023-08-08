Wilson has 28 points and 14 rebounds on 27th birthday as Aces rebound from loss with rout of Wings

Share Comment on this story Comment

ARLINGTON, Texas — A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces eased past the Dallas Wings 104-84 on Tuesday night. Las Vegas responded to its lowest-scoring game of the season — a 99-61 loss to New York on Sunday — with a 54-point first half. The Aces scored the opening 16 points of the game and led 54-26 at halftime behind double-digit scoring from Jackie Young (12), Chelsea Gray (13) and Plum (15). Wilson, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, also had nine points and 10 rebounds in the half.

The Aces (25-3) shot 51% from the field in the first half, including 11 of 17 from 3-point range. Las Vegas finished 16 of 32 behind the arc with four apiece from Plum, Young and Gray.

Satou Sabally led Dallas (15-14) with 21 points.

LYNX 88, SKY 79

Advertisement

CHICAGO — Napheesa Collier scored 29 points, Jessica Shepard added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Lynx beat the Sky.

Minnesota (14-15) scored the opening seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 72-62 lead. Kayla McBride made a long 2-pointer to extend it to 81-71 and Shepard added a jumper from the free-throw line with 3:01 left for a 12-point advantage.

Share this article Share

After a Chicago turnover, Lindsay Allen made two free throws with 23.1 seconds left for an 85-79 lead. Collier added two free throws on Minnesota’s next possession for an eight-point lead.

Kahleah Copper scored 15 of her 23 points in the first half for Chicago (12-16), which had a three-game win streak snapped.

SPARKS 87, FEVER 80

INDIANAPOLIS — Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Layshia Clarendon added 17 points and the Sparks beat the Fever.

Advertisement

Los Angeles (11-18) trailed 71-64 before scoring 15 of the next 17 points, capped by Jasmine Thomas’ wide open 3-pointer from the corner to take a 79-73 lead with 3:17 remaining. Thomas added a baseline jumper with 44.1 seconds left, after her initial shot was blocked, for an 81-76 lead.

Indiana guard Grace Berger was called for a technical foul with 36.1 seconds left and Jordin Canada sealed it with a free throw for a six-point lead.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Aliyah Boston had 18 points and nine rebounds for Indiana (7-22).

___