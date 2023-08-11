Storm outscores Dream 21-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 68-67 victory

SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd converted a three-point play with 13.1 seconds left and the Seattle Storm rallied past the Atlanta Dream 68-67 on Thursday night.
Seattle, which trailed by as many as 16 points, opened the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run to get within 62-60.
Following Loyd’s go-ahead basket, Atlanta turned it over and Whitcomb made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to give Seattle a 68-64 lead. Rhyne Howard capped the scoring with a 3-pointer.
With losses by Atlanta and Minnesota, New York clinched a playoff spot for the third consecutive season. The Liberty became the second team to secure a playoff spot — with 12 games remaining in the regular season.
Howard scored 20 points and Allisha Gray added 17 points for Atlanta (15-14). Aari McDonald had 10 points off the bench.
Seattle announced Wednesday that forward Gabby Williams would be sidelined for at least a month with a stress fracture in her left foot.
