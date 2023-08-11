Mercury score record 45 points in fourth quarter, hold off Sun 90-84

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury set a WNBA record for points in a quarter with 45 in the first before holding off the short-handed Connecticut Sun down the stretch for a 90-84 win on Thursday night.
DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut’s leading scorer, left with a back injury early in the first quarter and did not return.
Moriah Jefferson scored 17 points, and Diana Taurasi had 16 points and made four 3-pointers for Phoenix (9-20). Sophie Cunningham, who scored nine on three 3-pointers, reached 1,000 career points.
Rebecca Allen scored a season-high 24 points and Alyssa Thomas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Connecticut (21-8).
STORM 68, DREAM 67
SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd converted a three-point play with 13.1 seconds left and Seattle rallied past Atlanta.
Loyd finished with 19 points on 5-of-20 shooting for the Storm (8-21). Ezi Magbegor had 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Rhyne Howard scored 20 points and Allisha Gray added 17 points for Atlanta (15-14).
With losses by Atlanta and Minnesota, New York clinched a playoff spot for the third consecutive season.
FEVER 91, LYNX 73
INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Erica Wheeler had 17 points and 10 assists, and Indiana beat Minnesota to snap a three-game skid.
Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana (8-22), which continues a four-game homestand on Sunday. Kristy Wallace added 13 points and NaLyssa Smith scored 12.
Rachel Banham made five 3s and scored 18 points for Minnesota (14-16). Napheesa Collier, averaging 21.9 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.
___