Breanna Stewart sets WNBA record with 3rd 40-point game this season, Liberty beats Fever 100-89

INDIANAPOLIS — Breanna Stewart scored 30 of her 42 points in the first half to help the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 100-89 on Sunday and set a franchise record for wins in a season.

Stewart, who scored 45 points in a 90-73 win over the Fever on May 21 and a 43-point performance against the Phoenix Mercury on July 5, became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 40 points three times in the same season. Stewart joins Diana Taurasi (four times) and Maya Moore (three) as the only players to top the 40-point plateau three times in their career.