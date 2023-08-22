Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson ties WNBA record with a career-high 53 points

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A’ja Wilson scored 53 points to tie a WNBA record for the most points in a game and the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 112-100 on Tuesday night.

Wilson became only the third player in league history to score 50-plus points in a game — joining Liz Cambage (53) and Riquna Williams (51). Wilson was fouled with 51.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and made both free throws to reach the mark. Wilson finished 16 of 23 from the field and 20 of 21 at the free-throw line.