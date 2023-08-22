Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson ties WNBA record with a career-high 53 points

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A’ja Wilson scored 53 points to tie a WNBA record for the most points in a game and the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 112-100 on Tuesday night.
Kelsey Plum added 20 points and Chelsea Gray nearly secured a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists for Las Vegas (29-4). The Aces reached 100-plus points for the ninth time this season.
Las Vegas led 56-55 at halftime — with a 20-point scorer on each team. Wilson had 22 points and Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard scored 21. The Aces went 20 of 21 from the free-throw line and the Dream made all 17 attempts in the half. The teams finished with a combined 69 free-throw attempts.
Howard scored 27 points and Haley Jones added 23 for Atlanta (16-17). Danielle Robinson had 17 points, with 11 coming at the free-throw line. Allisha Gray, averaging a team-high 17.5 points per game, did not play due to an ankle injury.
