Kelsey Mitchell scores 36 points as the Fever hold off the Storm 90-86

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, two shy of her franchise record, and the Indiana Fever held off the Seattle Storm 90-86 on Thursday night to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season. NaLyssa Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 10 boards for the Fever (10-24), who beat Phoenix on Sunday when Mitchell surpassed 3,000 points for her career. Grace Berger added 14 points.

Jewell Loyd scored 32 points for the Storm (10-24) and a game after setting the franchise record for points in a season moved into fourth on the WNBA single-season list with 780 points. Ezi Magberor added 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Mitchell scored five points and Victoria Vivians converted a three-point play as the Fever closed the first half with a 10-2 run for a 46-38 lead.

The Fever took a 65-56 lead into the fourth quarter, but Loyd took over. She scored 16 straight Seattle points to pull the Storm within 80-78 with 3:39 to play. Magbegor tied the game at 81 with a pair of free throws at 2:16 and then Loyd hit a 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining for an 84-81 lead.

Mitchell then had eight points in a closing 9-2 run.

