Nneka Ogwumike has 100th career double-double to rally Sparks past Dream 83-78 for 6th straight win

ATLANTA — Nneka Ogwumike scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for her 100th career double-double and the Los Angeles Sparks erased a 16-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Dream 83-78 on Friday night for their sixth-straight win.
Los Angeles (15-18), which battled injuries all year but started the same lineup for the seventh-straight game, pulled into a tie with Washington for the seventh playoff spot 2 1/2 games ahead of Chicago.
Cheyenne Parker led the Dream (16-18) with 22 points. Rhyne Howard had 15 points, Danielle Robinson 12 and Monique Billings had 10 with 10 rebounds.
Dearica Hamby’s 3-pointer with 6:32 to play put the Sparks up for good at 71-68. Ogwumike had six-straight points down the stretch to hold off Atlanta, which has lost five of six.
The Dream made all five of its 3-pointers and shot 64% in the first half to open a 52-39 lead at the break. Atlanta turned a two-point lead near the middle of the second quarter into an 16-point lead when Howard drilled a triple 14 seconds before halftime.
The Dream took 64-62 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Dream missed all five 3s after the break and finished with 48% shooting.
The Dream were without All-Star guard Allisha Gray for a second-straight game with an ankle injury. The team announced Thursday Nia Coffey would miss the remainder of the season with a hand injury.
