Stewart scores 38 to lead Liberty over Lynx 111-76. Minnesota's Vandersloot reaches 4,000 points

MINNEAPOLIS — Breanna Stewart scored 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot reached 4,000 points for her career and the New York Liberty coasted to a 111-76 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night.

Despite not playing in the fourth quarter, Stewart became the sixth WNBA player to score at least 35 points four times in a season. Stewart scored the most points by a player playing less than 27 minutes.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points for the Liberty (27-7), hitting three 3-pointers to move into second on the single season WNBA list with 114. Diana Taurasi had 121 for Phoenix in 2006 and Kelsey Plum had 113 last season for Las Vegas. Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney both had 15 points.

Vandersloot joined Sue Bird as the only players with 4,000 points, 2,500 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

Diamond Miller scored 18 points for the Lynx (17-18) and Aerial Powers had 15.

MYSTICS 78, ACES 62

WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points, Ariel Atkins added 16 and Washington defeated league-leading Las Vegas.

Brittney Sykes added 14 points for the Mystics (16-18), who were 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half after going 0 for 13 in the first half. Natasha Cloud had nine assists as the team had 22 helpers on 28 baskets. Delle Donne had missed the last two games with a hip injury.

Kelsey Plum scored 21 points for Las Vegas (30-5) and A’ja Wilson added 14 with 11 rebounds. The Aces play at New York on Monday. The Liberty held them to 61 points earlier this season.

