Mystics beat the Lynx 83-72 to move into fifth place in the WNBA standings

Washington (17-18) moved a half-game ahead of Minnesota (17-19) and Atlanta for fifth place in the WNBA standings. The Mystics begin a three-game road swing on Thursday at Las Vegas. The Lynx host Atlanta and Phoenix later this week.

WASHINGTON — Brittney Sykes scored 21 points, Natasha Cloud had 12 points and nine assists, and the healthy Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 83-72 on Tuesday night.

Delle Donne, Atkins, Cloud, Shakira Austin and Sykes all started for Washington, which had everyone available for the first time since June 9. Kristi Toliver played for the first time since June 16 due to plantar fasciitis.