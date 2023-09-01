Wilson scores 26 to reach 800-point milestone in Aces 84-75 win over Mystics

LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces ended a two-game losing streak with an 84-75 win over the Washington Mystics.
Chelsea Gray scored 21 points and Kelsey Plum had 12 points and 10 assists for Las Vegas.
Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics (17-19) with 17 points.
SUN 84, MERCURY 74
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Natisha Hiedeman and Tyasha Harris each scored 18 points and Connecticut went 12 of 18 from 3-point range to beat Phoenix 84-74.
Harris was 4 of 4 from behind the 3-point line and matched her career high for points while Hiedeman was 4 of 6 from long range.
DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and Tiffany Hayes had 13 for the Sun (25-11). Alyssa Thomas had her 26th double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and added eight assists.
Brittney Griner had 15 points and Sug Sutton 13 for the Mercury (9-27), who beat Connecticut in each of their other two meetings this season, both in Phoenix.
STORM 72, SPARKS 61
LOS ANGELES — Jewell Loyd had 25 points to lead Seattle to a 72-61 win over Los Angeles, dealing a setback to the Sparks’ playoff hopes.
Los Angeles (15-21) dropped into a tie with Chicago for the final playoff spot but the Sky hold the tiebreaker by winning theseason series 3-1.
Loyd joined Wilson of Las Vegas and Breanna Stewart of New York in reaching the 800-point milestone this season. Jewell also surpassed 900 career assists.
Sami Whitcomb added 14 points for the Storm (11-15), who ended a three-game losing streak.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 11 points to lead the Sparks.