A'ja Wilson scores 26 to reach 800 points, Aces turn back Mystics 84-75

LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces ended a two-game losing streak with an 84-75 win over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night. The Aces (31-6) lost to Washington 78-62 on Saturday when Wilson was 4-of-12 shooting for 14 points. Wilson, who became the fifth WNBA player and third this season to score 800 points in a season, helped get Las Vegas off to a quick start by making six of her first seven shots.

Chelsea Gray scored 21 points, Alysha Clark added 11 off the bench and Kelsey Plum had 12 points and 10 assists for Las Vegas, which is two games ahead of New York for the top seed in the playoffs.

Wilson, who was 10 of 14 from the field and made all five of her free throws, became the franchise leader in made free throws. She joined Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and New York’s Breanna Stewart in reaching the 800-point milestone this season.

Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics (17-19) with 17 points. Brittney Sykes added 16 and Natasha Cloud 12.

The Aces led 24-14 after one quarter and were up 40-30 at the half. Wilson had 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting. The Aces used a 7-0 run for a 64-59 lead after three quarters.

Delle Donne’s jumper capped a 7-0 Mystics start to the fourth quarter but Plum and Clark scored to put the Aces up for good.

