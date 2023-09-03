Stewart, Vandersloot spark Liberty to 86-69 victory over Sky

CHICAGO — Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot had double-doubles and sparked a 22-0 run in the fourth quarter to lead the New York Liberty to their sixth straight victory, 86-69 over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.
New York trails Las Vegas by 1 1/2 games for the top spot in the playoffs.
Kahleah Copper scored 23 points to lead the Sky (15-22), who entered play tied with Los Angeles for the final playoff spot. Chicago has the tiebreaker advantage over the Sparks after winning three of four match-ups this season.
The Liberty took the first two-possession lead when Vandersloot buried a 3-pointer for a 22-17 advantage. Marina Mabrey answered from beyond the arc, scoring 10 of her 12 points in the first quarter to get the Sky within 22-20.
New York twice built six-point leads in the second quarter, but Copper scored seven straight points to get Chicago within 37-36 with 2:03 left. The Sky went scoreless from there and Willoughby and Stewart had baskets to put the Liberty up 41-36 at halftime.
The Liberty stayed in front until Courtney Williams and Copper sank back-to-back 3-pointers for the Sky to knot the score at 49-all with 3:43 left in the third period. Sika Koné followed with a layup and Chicago grabbed its first lead since midway through the first period. The Liberty used a 10-6 spurt to lead 59-57 heading to the final quarter.
Koné hit a jumper to put the Sky up 61-60. Stewart answered with a 3-pointer and Vandersloot connected three times from beyond the arc in a 22-0 run that left the Liberty leading by 21 with 3:09 remaining.
