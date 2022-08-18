7th-seeded Liberty beat No. 2 Sky in playoff opener

CHICAGO — Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Natasha Howard also scored 22 points and the seventh-seeded New York Liberty beat the defending champion Chicago Sky 98-91 on Wednesday night in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs.
Betnijah Laney added 17 points and Stefanie Dolson scored 13 points for New York, which set a franchise scoring record in the playoffs.
Kahleah Copper led the second-seeded Sky with 21 points. Allie Quigley scored 18 points, and Candace Parker had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Saturday in Chicago.
ACES 79, MERCURY 63
LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum had 22 points, Chelsea Gray scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and top-seeded Las Vegas beat short-handed Phoenix.
Jackie Young added 16 points for Las Vegas
Diamond DeShields had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Mercury. No. 8 Phoenix was without stars Diana Taurasi (quad) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (personal reasons), and Shey Peddy was carried off the floor with 2:03 remaining in the third after a non-contact injury.
Game 2 is Saturday in Las Vegas.