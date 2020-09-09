Angel McCoughtry scored 15 points and Dearica Hamby had 13 for Las Vegas, which led by 20 points before holding off the charging Fever (5-15).
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 24 points and Julie Allemand added 19, hitting six 3-pointers. Candice Dupree added 16 points and Teaira McCowan had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Fever, who were eliminated from playoff contention.
Allemand tied the Indiana record for 3-pointers by a rookie, and she was one away from tying the league rookie record.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.