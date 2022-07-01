Aces beat Lynx for 3rd time this season, 91-85

Placeholder while article actions load

Minnesota took its first lead of the game with 5:54 remaining in the fourth quarter but Las Vegas answered with a 16-6 run. Jackie Young sank a 3-pointer from the corner to extend the Aces’ lead to 89-81 with 1:19 left.

MINNEAPOLIS — Chelsea Gray scored 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting, A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 91-85 on Friday night.

Kelsey Plum had 18 points and 10 assists, Dearica Hamby scored 16 points and Young finished with 10 for Las Vegas (15-5), which has won three straight against the Lynx this season. Gray also had six rebounds and five assists, and Wilson reached 2,500 career points.