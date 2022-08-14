Aces beat Storm, finish regular season WNBA-best 26-10

Placeholder while article actions load

LAS VEGAS — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm 109-100 in the regular-season finale Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her 3-pointer with 58 seconds left put Las Vegas (26-10) up by six and she added two more field goals. A’Ja Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces.

Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 38 points for Seattle (22-14), hitting 8 of 14 3-pointers. The Storm made 18 3-pointers.

The Aces will host eighth-seeded Phoenix in the opener of the best-of-three series quarterfinals Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Seattle will open the playoffs at home Thursday against Washington.

SKY 82, MERCURY 67

PHOENIX — Azura Stevens scored 17 points and defending champipon Chicago wrapped up the regular season with a victory over Phoenix.

Allie Quigley added 14 points for Chicago (26-10). The second-seeded Sky will open the playoffs at home against New York on Wednesday.

Megan Gustafson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix (15-21).

SUN 90, LYNX 83

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and Connecticut held off Minnesota in the final WNBA game for Lynx great Sylvia Fowles.

Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Third-seeded Connecticut (25-11) will open the playoffs at home against Dallas on Thursday. Minnesota was 14-22.

LIBERTY 87, DREAM 83

NEW YORK — Natasha Howard scored 18 points and hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and New York beat Atlanta to get into the playoffs.

The Liberty (16-20) won six of their last eight games. Rhyne Howard had 24 points and seven assists for Atlanta (14-22).

WINGS 116, SPARKS 88

LOS ANGELES — Marina Mabrey scored 27 points and Dallas had a 41-point second quarter to rout Los Angeles.

Teaira McCowan added 24 points for Dallas (18-18). Brittney Sykes scored 35 points for Los Angeles (13-23).

MYSTICS 95, FEVER 83

WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 22 points and Washington beat Indiana, handing the Fever their WNBA-record 18th straight loss.

Ariel Atkins added 15 points for the Mystics (22-14). Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana (5-31).

