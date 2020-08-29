Sugar Rodgers scored 12 points for Las Vegas (12-3), which has won four straight. Kayla McBride and Angel McCoughtry each had 10 points.
Amanda Zahui B grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds to set a single-game record for New York, passing Tina Charles’ 19 in 2017. The WNBA record is 24, set by Chamique Holdsclaw in 2003.
Paris Kea scored a career-high 14 points to pace New York (2-13). Kiah Stokes had 12 points and eight rebounds.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.