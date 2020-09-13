Jewell Loyd’s jump shot with 5:11 left put the Storm up 79-74. Kayla McBride followed with a 3-pointer 17 seconds later, Hamby recorded a three-point play and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.
Ahead by two with 0.3 seconds left, Las Vegas’ Danielle Robinson missed a pair of free throws — the second intentionally — with the hope of forcing the Storm into a desperation heave. But Robinson left the free throw line early and was called for a lane violation. It allowed the Storm to set a play on a side out, but the ball was deflected on the entry pass and time expired.
Loyd led the Storm with 30 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.