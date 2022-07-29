Aces hand Fever franchise-record 13th straight loss

INDIANAPOLIS — A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum each scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces handed the Indiana Fever their club-record 13th straight loss, 93-72 on Friday night to open a two-game series.
Queen Egbo led Indiana (5-26) with 13 points. Kelsey Mitchell and Destanni Henderson each had 12. The Fever haven’t won since June 19 against Chicago.
SKY 89, LIBERTY 81
CHICAGO — Courtney Vandersloot had 23 points and nine assists to help WNBA-leading Chicago beat New York.
Vandersloot made a 3-pointer with 1:27 left, turning a two-point advantage into an 84-79 lead. She hadn’t scored in double figures in eight straight games.
Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley scored 16 points each for defending champion Chicago (22-7), with Copper adding 11 rebounds.
Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points for New York (10-18).