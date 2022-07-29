Aces hand Fever franchise-record 13th straight loss

INDIANAPOLIS — A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum each scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces handed the Indiana Fever their club-record 13th straight loss, 93-72 on Friday night to open a two-game series.

Wilson was 10 of 15 from the field and had six rebounds, three assists and three steals to help Las Vegas improve to 21-8. Plum was 8 of 11, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Jackie Young added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.