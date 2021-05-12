“This was a very important step for the organization,” Davis said, “to find somebody who could help bring us into the future. Nikki definitely checked all the boxes.”
The 48-year-old Fargas coached LSU for 10 years and stepped down earlier this month.
“When I made the decision to come here it was because I have a huge passion for the sport,” Fargas said, “but more importantly I have a passion for our ability to be more than just a game. The impact that our players have had not just in the basketball community but society as a whole — I want to be a part of that.”
___
