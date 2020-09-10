McCoughtry added eight rebounds, six assists and went over 1,500 career made free throws, the third player to do so in WNBA history. McBride added 21 points, A’ja Wilson 20 and Jackie Young had all 17 of hers in the second half.
Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points and Napheesa Collier added 17, all in the first half, plus 11 rebounds and five assists for Minnesota (13-8), which lost its third straight.
Second-place Las Vegas (16-4) has games remaining against third-place Los Angeles and league leader Seattle in the final weekend of the regular season as its vies for a top-two finish that would give it a bye into the playoff semifinals.
FEVER 85, LIBERTY 75
Candice Dupree scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half and Indiana beat New York to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Dupree was 9 of 19 from the field and had seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks. Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points, Teaira McCowan 14 and Tiffany Mitchell 11 for Indiana (6-15).
Paris Kea scored a career-high 21 points for New York (2-18).
