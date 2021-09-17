The Aces closed the first half with a 25-4 run over the last 5:45 for a 61-39 lead. They didn’t slow down much in the second half, finishing the game making 9 of 18 3-pointers and shooting 56% overall, with 32 assists on 41 baskets.
A’ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes both had seven assists. Stokes had 13 rebounds and Wilson 10 as Las Vegas crushed Chicago on the boards 47-19.
Candace Parker scored 20 points and Kahleah Copper 18 for the Sky, who shot 40%.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports