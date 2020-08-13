Wilson went coast-to-coast and completed a three-point play with 2.9 seconds left in the first half for a 53-37 lead. She had 13 points in the half and McCoughtry scored 15. Minnesota star Sylvia Fowles only played the first 90 seconds of the game before leaving with a right calf injury, and she did not return.
Napheesa Collier had 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Minnesota (6-3). Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Kayla Alexander scored 11.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.