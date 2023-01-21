Aces trade 2-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby to LA Sparks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Two-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby was traded by the Las Vegas Aces to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. The Sparks also received the Aces’ first-round pick in 2024 in exchange for the exclusive negotiating rights to Amanda Zahui B., plus the Sparks 2024 second round pick. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Adding Dearica to our roster plus a future first round pick was a solid move for us,” Sparks GM Karen Bryant said in a statement. “We’re excited to have another key piece in place as we start free agency.”

Hamby spent all eight of her WNBA seasons with the Aces, dating back to when they were in San Antonio as the Silver Stars. The 6-foot-3 forward was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft and has averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in her career. She was selected the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

Advertisement

Hamby averaged 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Aces last season when they won their first WNBA championship. She was limited in the playoffs due to a knee injury.

“Dearica has dedicated eight years of her career to this organization, and played a big role in our success since the team moved to Las Vegas,” Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a statement. “We’re going to miss her as a teammate, and are grateful for all of her contributions to the Aces over the years.”

Hamby announced at the Aces’ championship parade last September that was expecting her second child. Hamby’s 5-year-old daughter Amaya accompanied her mother during the 2020 season, which was played in a bubble in Florida because of the pandemic. They were among those featured in the documentary “144.”

Zauhi B. did not play in the WNBA last season after the Sparks placed her on the suspended list. She is averaging 6.2 points in seven seasons.

The Aces first home game of the 2023 season will be May 27 against the Sparks.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article