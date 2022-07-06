The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
WNBA

Aerial Powers has 22 points to help Lynx beat Sky, 81-78

By
July 6, 2022 at 10:38 p.m. EDT
Minnesota Lynx forward Aerial Powers (3) reacts at the buzzer. after a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky in Minneapolis, Wednesday, July 6, 2021. The Lynx won 81-78. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune via AP)
Minnesota Lynx forward Aerial Powers (3) reacts at the buzzer. after a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky in Minneapolis, Wednesday, July 6, 2021. The Lynx won 81-78. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — Aerial Powers had 22 points and 11 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Chicago 81-78 on Wednesday to end the Sky’s winning streak at five games.

Minnesota (8-15) has beaten the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games, routing Las Vegas 102-71 on Sunday.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Kahleah Copper scored 20 points for Chicago. The Sky (16-5) fell into a tie with Las Vegas in the WNBA Commissioner Cup standings.

MYSTICS 85, DREAM 66

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Elena Delle Donne scored nine of her season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to help Washington beat Atlanta.

Delle Donne was 10 of 17 from the field and had eight rebounds for Washington (14-10).

Monique Billings, Cheyenne Parker, Tiffany Hayes and Rhyne Howard scored 10 points apiece for Atlanta (10-12).

Loading...