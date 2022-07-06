Aerial Powers has 22 points to help Lynx beat Sky, 81-78

MINNEAPOLIS — Aerial Powers had 22 points and 11 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Chicago 81-78 on Wednesday to end the Sky’s winning streak at five games.
MYSTICS 85, DREAM 66
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Elena Delle Donne scored nine of her season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to help Washington beat Atlanta.
Delle Donne was 10 of 17 from the field and had eight rebounds for Washington (14-10).
Monique Billings, Cheyenne Parker, Tiffany Hayes and Rhyne Howard scored 10 points apiece for Atlanta (10-12).