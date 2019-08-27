The first two times the Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks played this season, at least one team was off-kilter. In the first meeting, a June 18 Mystics rout in Los Angeles, former MVP Candace Parker returned for her first game back with the Sparks after a hamstring injury. In the second, a July 7 Mystics loss again in L.A., Elena Delle Donne broke her nose in the first play of the game.

Mystics Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault therefore called Tuesday’s game at Entertainment and Sports Arena the teams’ first true matchup of the year — even though Washington played its seventh game without starting guard Kristi Toliver (right knee bone bruise).

If that’s the case, the Mystics should go through the rest of the regular season with an extra bounce in their step.

The first-place Mystics trounced the Sparks, 95-66, on Tuesday, easily navigating what they expected to be a playoff-like game against a playoff-bound team. Third-place Los Angeles (18-11) is one of the few teams in the WNBA that has both the size and versatility to match well against the Mystics (22-8) but for one critical stat: The Sparks’ perimeter defense is the second-worst in the league. Washington held a feast on the three-point line.

The result means the Mystics now own the tiebreaker against Los Angeles, a crucial factor as the league’s top teams jockey for position and a double bye in next month’s playoffs.

Aerial Powers led the way off the bench with a breakout third quarter in which she scored 13 of the Mystics’ 27 points.

The forward from Michigan State was supposed to be in the starting lineup but had to run to change the leggings she wears under her jersey— they were the wrong color — so Maryland graduate Shatori Walker-Kimbrough started in her place as Thibault looked threw his hands up and laughed. Powers more than made up for it with a team-high 20 points in 22 minutes as one of five players who scored in double figures.

Starting point guard Natasha Cloud, playing through a strained calf, a jammed finger and an old labral tear in her hip, added 15 points including three three-pointers. WNBA legend and South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley watched courtside; earlier in the evening, Cloud was awarded the league’s community leadership award, which bears Staley’s name. She wasn’t the only basketball star watching live: Wizards guard Bradley Beal also attended his second consecutive Mystics game.

Cloud led the Mystics to one of their strongest first quarters all season, though the Sparks’ abominable three-point defense played a part.

Los Angeles’s opponents shoot 35.5 percent from deep, and Tuesday the Mystics exploited that to their hearts’ content. Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins were often left bafflingly wide open for shooters of their caliber. Cloud took advantage of the extra space and shot a perfect 3 for 3 from deep and was 5 for 5 from the floor overall for 13 points in the first half.

The Sparks, meanwhile, were so often playing catch-up on defense that they never got the chance to get in rhythm on the other end of the floor. Parker and Chelsea Gray each had 12 points to lead the way.