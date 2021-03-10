Cloud was taken in the second round of the 2015 WNBA draft by the Mystics and her 617 assists are the most in team history. She averaged career highs of nine points, 5.6 assists and 32.1 minutes in 2019.
“I have grown up here as a person, as a player and as an activist. D.C., love y’all,” Cloud said, via the team announcement. “There is no one else I’d rather rock with.”
