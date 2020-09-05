Young finished with 18 points. Angel McCoughtry and Kaylah McBride also had 18, and Dearica Hamby added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Las Vegas led by a point at halftime and four after three quarters.
The Aces (14-4) are a game back of first-place Seattle and one ahead of Minnesota and Los Angeles with four games remaining. The top two teams receive a double-bye into the playoff semifinals.
Betnijah Laney scored 21 points for Atlanta (5-14). Chennedy Carter added 19, Courtney Williams 18 and Elizabeth Williams 10.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.