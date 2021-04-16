It’s been an eventful offseason for the Aces, who were bought by Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis. The team, which lost to Seattle in the WNBA Finals, added All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray to a stacked roster that includes league MVP A’ja Wilson.
Fargas just completed her 10th season at LSU and was 177-129 at the school. The team was 9-13 this past season. She led the team to the Sweet 16 twice, the last in 2014.
Before coming to LSU in 2011, Fargas was the head coach of UCLA for three seasons, finishing second in the conference in 2011 when the Bruins went 28-5.
