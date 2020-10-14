1975 — The 10-team World Football League, citing lack of television and season ticket support, disbands before the 12th week of a 20-week season.

1994 — Alcorn State’s Steve McNair becomes the NCAA’s career yardage leader with 15,049, surpassing the old mark set by Brigham Young’s Ty Detmer, who had 14,665. McNair’s 649 yards also breaks his own Division I-AA single-game record as he leads the Braves to a 41-37 win over Southern.

2000 — Bengals running back Corey Dillon rushes for an NFL single-game record 278 yards in a 31-21 victory over the Denver Broncos.

2001 — New York routs Seattle 12-3 in Game 5 to win the AL pennant for the 38th time. The Yankees become the first team since their predecessors in 1960-64 to win four straight pennants.

2005 — Mount Union drops a regular-season game for the first time since 1994, losing 21-14 to Ohio Northern in a Division III matchup. The Purple Raiders, winners of 110 straight regular-season games, had not lost an Ohio Athletic Conference or regular-season game since they were beaten 23-10 by Baldwin-Wallace on Oct. 15, 1994.

2006 — Roger Federer wins his first Madrid Masters and 10th title of the season with a three-set victory over Fernando Gonzalez. Federer is the first player in the Open era to win 10 titles in three straight years.

2011 — Keith Nichol catches a 44-yard pass from Kirk Cousins on the game’s final play for a tiebreaking touchdown, giving the 15th-ranked Spartans a 37-31 victory against No. 4 Wisconsin.

2011 — Mike Green has two goals and two assists, Matthieu Perreault adds two goals, and the Washington Capitals rout the Detroit Red Wings 7-1 in a matchup of the NHL’s last remaining unbeaten teams. It’s only the second time in NHL history that two teams with records of at least 5-0 face off.

2012 — Lance Armstrong is stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life by cycling’s governing body following a report from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that accuses him of leading a massive doping program on his teams.

2014 — Serena Williams is routed 6-0, 6-2 by Simona Halep in the WTA Finals round-robin, one of the most one-sided losses in the 18-time Grand Slam champion’s career. The last time Williams managed to win just two games in a WTA Tour or Grand Slam match was in 1998 when she was 16.

2016 — Joe Williams rushes for a school-record 332 yards and four touchdowns in his second game back from retirement, and Utah holds off pass-happy UCLA 52-45. Williams, a senior who quit football last month before returning last week, breaks off TD runs of 3, 43, 64 and 55 yards in the most prolific rushing performance ever by a UCLA opponent.

2016 — Leonard Fournette breaks LSU’s single-game rushing record on just his first eight carries as the No. 25 Tigers beat No. 23 Mississippi 38-21. Fournette finishes with 284 yards rushing in his first action since aggravating a left ankle injury on Sept. 24. He averages 17.8 yards on 16 carries and his touchdowns go for 78, 76 and 59 yards.

___

Oct. 23

1949 — Don Doll of the Detroit Lions intercepts four passes in a 24-7 victory over the Chicago Cardinals.

1960 — Jim Martin of Detroit becomes the first kicker to kick two field goals over 50 yards in a game as the Lions beat the Baltimore Colts 30-17.

1971 — Greg Pruitt rushes for 294 yards on 19 carries to lead the Oklahoma Sooners to an NCAA record 711 yards rushing and a 75-28 pounding of Kansas State.

1976 — Pittsburgh’s Tony Dorsett rushes for 180 yards in a 45-0 rout over Navy to become the top career rusher in NCAA history with 5,206 yards.

1988 — Dan Marino passes for 521 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions as the Miami Dolphins lose to the New York Jets 44-30. Marino completes 35 of 60 passes as he produces the second-best single-game total yardage in NFL history.

1993 — The Toronto Maple Leafs break the NHL record for most victories at the start of the season, winning their ninth straight game by beating the second-year Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0.

1999 — Florida State’s Bobby Bowden gets his 300th win with a 17-14 win over his son, Clemson coach Tommy Bowden.

2005 — San Diego’s LaDainian Tomlinson is held to a career-low 7 yards rushing on 17 carries and fails to score in the Chargers’ 20-17 loss at Philadelphia, ending his NFL record-tying streak of games with a touchdown at 18.

2008 — Carolina’s Brandon Sutter gives one of hockey’s most famous families another milestone, scoring his first NHL goal in a 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh. The 19-year-old Sutter, son of New Jersey Devils coach Brent Sutter, is the ninth member of the Sutter family to play in the NHL.

2010 — Auburn’s Cam Newton sets two records in the Tigers’ 24-17 win over LSU. He breaks the SEC’s single-season rushing mark for a quarterback of 1,006 yards by Auburn’s Jimmy Sidle in 1963, and tops Heisman winner Pat Sullivan’s 40-year-old school mark of 26 TDs rushing and passing in a season.

2011 — Tim Tebow rallies the Broncos for two touchdowns in the final 2:44 of the fourth quarter to force overtime, and Matt Prater’s 52-yard field goal gives Denver an improbable 18-15 victory over the stunned Miami Dolphins.

2011 — Drew Brees completes 31 of 35 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns, and the Saints set a franchise record for points and victory margin in a 62-7 against the hapless Indianapolis Colts.

2016 — Jay Ajayi ties an NFL record by surpassing 200 yards rushing for the second game in a row, helping the Miami Dolphins rally past the Buffalo Bills 28-25. Ajayi rushes for 214 yards in 29 carries after totaling 204 yards a week earlier in a win over Pittsburgh.

2016 — Adam Vinatieri kicks a pair of field goals in Indianapolis’ 34-26 victory over Tennessee to give him an NFL-record 43 consecutive field goals made. His first ties him with former Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt, who made 42 straight between 2002 and 2004.

___

Oct. 24

1943 — The Green Bay Packers make nine interceptions, seven off Frank Sinkwich, in a 27-6 victory over the Detroit Lions.

1948 — Chicago’s Bill Blackburn returns two interceptions for touchdowns to highlight a 35-point third quarter as the Cardinals beat the Boston Yanks 49-27.

1965 — Fran Tarkenton of the Minnesota Vikings passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-41 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

1976 — Chuck Foreman of the Minnesota Vikings rushes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-12 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

1979 — San Diego’s Dan Fouts sets an NFL record with his fourth consecutive 300-yard game with 303 yards, but the Chargers lose 45-22 to the Oakland Raiders.

1992 — The Toronto Blue Jays take baseball’s championship outside the U.S. for the first time, beating the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in 11 innings in Game 6 of the World Series.

1993 — Eric Metcalf returns two punts for touchdowns to give the Cleveland Browns a 28-23 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Metcalf’s first touchdown is a team-record 91 yarder and the other goes for 75 yards with 2:05 left in the game.

1994 — Atlanta’s Greg Maddux becomes the first pitcher to win three straight Cy Young Awards, unanimously sweeping the NL honor.

1998 — Ricky Williams of Texas becomes the leading scorer in NCAA Division I history with 428 career points, scoring two touchdowns in a 30-20 victory over Baylor.

2003 — Se Ri Pak is the first woman to make the two-round cut in a men’s golf tournament since Babe Zaharias in 1945. Pak shoots a 2-over 74 on the Korean tour for a 2-over 146 halfway through the $250,000 SBS Super Tournament. Pak finishes tied for 29th place.

2004 — The New England Patriots extend their NFL victory streak to 21 games with a 13-7 win over the AFC East rival New York Jets. The Patriots also set the regular-season mark of 18 straight wins, surpassing the 17 won by the 1933-34 Chicago Bears.

2004 — Arizona’s Emmitt Smith breaks Walter Payton’s NFL record for 100-yard rushing games with his 78th. Neil Rackers of the Cardinals ties an NFL record by kicking three field goals of at least 50 yards.

2008 — Make it 9-for-9 for the unstoppable Zenyatta. The 4-year-old filly, ridden by Mike Smith, stays perfect in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Ladies’ Classic at Santa Anita, roaring from last to first around the turn.

2010 — Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall ties an NFL single-game record with four interceptions, including a 92-yard interception-return touchdown, in the Redskins’ 17-14 win at Chicago.

2012 — Pablo Sandoval becomes the fourth player to hit three home runs in a World Series game to lead the San Francisco Giants over the Detroit Tigers 8-3 in the opener.

2013 — A majority-female officiating crew works a college football game in an apparent first. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference bills it as the first time it’s happened in NCAA play. In the Division II game, Miles defeats Lane 38-26.

2015 — Montreal beats the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 to extend its season-opening winning streak to nine games. The Canadiens break the NHL record for most consecutive regulation wins to begin a season, set by Buffalo in 1975-76.

2015 — Lance Austin returns a blocked field goal 78 yards for a touchdown on the final play, giving Georgia Tech a 22-16 upset of No. 9 Florida State.

___

