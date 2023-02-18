AP source: Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner is headed back to the Phoenix Mercury.
The 6-foot-9 center last played for the Mercury in 2021 and helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. She averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds that season.
The website “Her Hoops Stats” was the first to report Griner’s signing.
Griner was drafted No. 1 in 2013 by the Mercury.
Earlier Saturday, the Mercury signed Diana Taurasi to a multiyear contract. The WNBA’s all-time leading scorer has only played with the Mercury since being drafted No. 1 by the team in 2004.
