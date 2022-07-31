Atkins scores 23 to help Mystics slip past Storm 78-75

WASHINGTON — Ariel Atkins scored 23 points to help the Washington Mystics hold off the Seattle Storm 78-75 on Sunday.
Atkins scored eight points in the third quarter to help the Mystics turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 62-55 lead heading to the final period.
Seattle closed to within 75-73 on Bird’s 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining, but Shakira Austin sank 1 of 2 foul shots and Delle Donne followed with a layup to keep the Storm at bay.
The Storm beat the Mystics 82-77 on Saturday in the first of back-to-back matchups.
