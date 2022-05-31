Atkins scores 28, Mystics beat Fever 87-75

INDIANAPOLIS — Ariel Atkins scored a season-high 28 points, Elena Delle Donne scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 87-75 on Tuesday night.

Elizabeth Williams led Washington’s defensive effort with 15 rebounds and six blocks, while also scoring 10 points for her first double-double with the Mystics. Natasha Cloud also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.