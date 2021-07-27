After being a primary contributor early in the season, Dupree saw her playing time diminish significantly towards the end of her stay with the emergence of Ezi Magbegor.
“I’m excited to be reunited with Candice after coaching her in college at Temple University,” interim head coach Darius Taylor said. “Candice brings championship experience, professionalism and a great basketball IQ to our team. She will add scoring, depth and stability to our post play. We are excited to welcome future Hall-of-Famer Candice to the Atlanta Dream.”
Taylor took over when previous interim coach Mike Petersen stepped down for health reasons on Saturday night.
Dupree won an WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014.
Atlanta entered the Olympic break at 6-13 and has lost four straight games.