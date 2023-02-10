Atlanta trades longtime G Tiffany Hayes to Connecticut

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream have dealt guard Tiffany Hayes to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft.
The 33-year-old Hayes ranks second in franchise history in points (3,828) and assists (669) behind Angel McCoughtry.
She is returning to the state where she played collegiately. Hayes was a two-time NCAA champion at UConn before she was selected by Atlanta with the 14th overall pick in the 2012 WNBA draft.
Hayes was a two-time All-Star with the Dream, averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. In 2022, she averaged 16.2 points in 11 games.
Connecticut acquired the No. 6 pick from New York. The Dream now hold the sixth, eighth and 15th picks in the draft.
