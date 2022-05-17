Austin scores career-high 20 as Mystics beat Wings 84-68

Placeholder while article actions load

ARLINGTON, Texas — Shakira Austin, the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s draft, scored 12 of her career-high 20 points in the second half as the Washington Mystics pulled away for a 84-68 win over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

The Wings (2-2) jumped to a 19-6 lead but then went scoreless for 4-plus minutes as Washington scored 13 consecutive points to tie it early in the second quarter and Austin made two free throws to give the Mystics their first lead with 3:34 left in the second quarter and followed with a layup 37 seconds later to make it 34-31. Marina Mabrey hit a 3-pointer for Dallas but Cloud answered with a 3 of her own to make it 37-34 at halftime and Washington led the rest of the way.