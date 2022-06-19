Bird helps Storm win her final game in hometown New York

NEW YORK — Gabby Williams scored a season-high 23 points in Seattle’s 81-72 win over the New York Liberty on Sunday in what was Storm guard Sue Bird’s final regular-season game in her hometown.
Bird sealed the game with a 3-pointer as the shot clock ran down with 18.9 seconds left. She held her follow-through much to the admiration of the crowd, who gave her a standing ovation as she came out of the game right after. The 21-year veteran finished with 11 points.
The Liberty honored her pregame with a four-minute video tribute, and one-time teammates Sami Whitcomb and Natasha Howard gave Bird a jacket and jersey that featured every New York team stitched into them.
FEVER 89, SKY 87
INDIANAPOLIS — NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 26 points — including a go-ahead three-point play in the closing seconds to help the Fever erase a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Sky.
Smith was fouled as she hit a turn-around jumper from the left block and made the free throw to give the Fever an 88-87 lead with 39 seconds left.
Chicago missed two shots on the other end before Victoria Vivians was fouled with 7.8 seconds remaining. She made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Fever (5-13) a two-point lead.
After the Sky called a timeout, Courtney Vandersloot missed a short baseline jumper and the Fever held on.
Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 28 points for the Sky (10-5).
MYSTICS 71, SUN 63
WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored all 15 of her points in the first half and the Mystics beat the Sun.
Ariel Atkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each scored 10 points for Washington (11-7).
Delle Donne converted a three-point play and then hit a 3-pointer about a minute later to make it 14-9 midway through the first quarter and the Mystics led the rest of the way.
Connecticut scored six consecutive points to trim its deficit to eight nearly-2 minutes later but Alysha Clark scored four points in a 7-0 spurt that made it 38-23 with 6 minutes left in the first half and the Sun couldn’t recover.
Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Sun (12-4).
WINGS 92, SPARKS 82
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale hit five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 21 points and the Wings used a third-quarter run to take control in their 92-82 win over the Sparks.
Allisha Gray had 20 points, a season-high 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals for Dallas. Kayla Thornton added 15 points for Dallas (8-8). The Wings have won back-to-back games after losing four in a row and six of the last seven.
Katie Lou Samuelson hit a pull-up jumper to give the Sparks a 45-43 lead with about a minute left in the first half but Dallas score the final seven points of the half — capped by Gray’s three-point play with 0.7 seconds left — to take a five-point lead into the break and the Wings never again trailed.
Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (5-9) with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 10 rebounds.
