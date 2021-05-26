Bird, who threw away the ball at the end of regulation, sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup by Loyd in an 8-0 run to open the extra period and the Storm led the rest of the way. Jasmine Thomas converted a three-point play to trim the Sun’s deficit to 87-84 with 2:58 to play but Stewart answered with a 3-pointer — her first basket since the first quarter — and Seattle held on.
Jonquel Jones had her fifth consecutive double-double for Connecticut (5-1), finishing with 28 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Brionna Jones added 19 points, DeWanna Bonner scored 15 and Natisha Hiedeman 14.
DiJonai Carrington made a reverse layup for the Sun — the last WNBA team to lose this season — with 15.3 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
Connecticut was without coach Curt Miller, who was fined $10,000 and suspended for one game by the WNBA for making a disparaging remark to a referee Sunday about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage.
It was the first time since 2014 that Seattle had played back-to-back overtime games. Seattle beat Dallas in OT in its previous contest.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports