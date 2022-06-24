Bird ties WNBA wins record, leads Storm past Mystics 85-71

SEATTLE — Sue Bird scored 12 points and matched the WNBA record for victories in a career as the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 85-71 on Thursday night.
Jewell Loyd hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Seattle.
Washington pulled within 69-67 after consecutive 3-pointers by Elena Delle Donne and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough before Seattle went on a decisive 14-2 run and restored a double-digit lead.
Ezi Magbegor scored 20 points and Bird added eight assists for Seattle (11-6). The Storm made 12 3-pointers and shot 45.6% overall.
Delle Donne led Washington (11-9) with 20 points in just 29 minutes. Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points, and Ariel Atkins and Alysha Clark each scored 11. Clark moved past 2,000 career points.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports