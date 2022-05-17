Bonner returns as Sun rout Liberty

NEW YORK — DeWanna Bonner made her season debut for Connecticut and scored 12 of her 16 points in the decisive first half and the Sun beat the New York Liberty 92-65 on Tuesday night.
The Sun (2-1) missed their first six shots and committed two turnovers as New York scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points before Michaela Onyenwere hit a 3-pointer to give the Liberty a 15-11 lead with 2:48 left in the first quarter. Brionna Jones answered with a layup and Heideman followed with a 3 to spark an 18-0 run over the next nearly-4 minutes to take the lead for good.
Betnijah Laney led New York (1-4) with 16 points and Stefanie Dolson scored 13.
MYSTICS 84, WINGS 68
ARLINGTON, Texas — Shakira Austin, the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s draft, scored 12 of her career-high 20 points in the second half as the Mystics pulled away from the Wings.
The 6-foot-5 Austin made 9 of 11 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Elena Delle Donne added 14 points for Washington (4-1),
The Wings (2-2) jumped to a 19-6 lead but then went scoreless for 4-plus minutes as Washington scored 13 consecutive points to tie it early in the second quarter and Austin made two free throws to give the Mystics their first lead with 3:34 left in the second quarter and followed with a layup 37 seconds later to make it 34-31. Marina Mabrey hit a 3-pointer for Dallas but Cloud answered with a 3 of her own to make it 37-34 at halftime and Washington led the rest of the way.
DREAM 101, FEVER 79
INDIANAPOLIS — Rhyne Howard scored 19 points, Cheyenne Parker added 17 and the Dream beat the Fever.
Erica Wheeler had a season-high 16 points and rookie Kristy Wallace added a career-best 15 for Atlanta. Wallace was a second-round pick out of Baylor in 2018 and made her WNBA debut in the season opener after playing professionally in her native Australia the last four seasons.
Howard hit 3-pointers to start and end an 11-2 opening run and the Dream never trailed. Wheeler made a basket to give Atlanta a 17-point lead late in the second quarter and Indiana trailed by double figures throughout the second half.
Atlanta (4-1) is off to its best start since 2017 when the Dream won four of their first five games before winning just eight of the last 29 — including a nine game losing streak.
Victoria Vivians led Indiana (2-4) with 16 points.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports