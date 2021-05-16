Natisha Hiedeman added a career-high 17 points for Connecticut. January had 15 points and Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Diana Taurasi had 19 points for the Mercury. Down 13 in the third quarter, Phoenix took the lead at 68-66 when Taurasi made the second of back-to-back 3-pointers with 5:54 left in the fourth quarter.
Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points and Brittney Griner had 16 for the Mercury.
