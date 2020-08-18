Bonner scored nine points in the fourth quarter, while Indiana was held to 10 points. Bonner finished 11 of 20 from the field to move into a tie with Tangela Smith for 20th on the WNBA career scoring list.
Jasmine Thomas also scored 15 points for Connecticut (5-7), and Alyssa Thomas had six points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Sun, who have won four of their last five games.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points for Indiana (4-7) and Tiffany Mitchell added 13. The Fever shot just 39.4% from the field, including 4 of 22 from 3-point range.
