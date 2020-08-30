Emma Meesseman and Ariel Atkins had 14 points apiece and Kiara Leslie had 11 for Washington (4-11). Myisha Hines-Allen added 12 points, a career-high tying 13 rebounds and six assists.
Connecticut had 26 assists on 31 field goals.
The Mystics shot just 32.2% (19 of 59) from the field and committed 16 turnovers. Washington has lost four in a row and. eight of its last nine since leading-scorer (16.3 points per game) Aerial Powers injured her hamstring in a loss to New York on Aug. 7.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.