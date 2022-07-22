Bonner, Thomas' triple-double help Sun beat Lynx 94-84

Thomas made 7 of 13 from the field and finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists — the 17th triple-double in WNBA history — and three steals. Courtney Williams also scored 15 points for Connecticut (18-9) and Brionna Jones and Bria Hartley scored 11 apiece.

MINNEAPOLIS — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in franchise history, DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and the Connecticut Sun never trailed Friday night in their 94-84 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Connecticut jumped to a 10-4 lead before Sylvia Fowles scored inside to make it 10-all midway through the first quarter but the Sun scored 24 of the next 36 points to make it 34-22 when Joyner Holmes converted a three-point play with 8 minutes to go in the second quarter. Minnesota trailed by double figures the rest of the way.